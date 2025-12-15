Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch has announced that sit-ins will be held across the country on December 21 to demand an empowered local government system.

In his statement, Baloch said that the Islamabad and provincial governments should stop making a mockery of the public and ensure the establishment of a truly empowered local government system.

He said that Israel’s “terrorist leadership” has made Jews unsafe around the world, and condemned the terrorist attack on a Jewish gathering in Australia.

He further stated that December 16 serves as a lesson for the enemies of the Two-Nation Theory and India’s collaborators, adding that the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh have become aware of India’s hostile intentions.

The Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan also expressed condolences over the passing of Pir Abdul Rahim Naqshbandi and Pir Zulfiqar Ahmed Naqshbandi.