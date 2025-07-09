Jennifer Aniston quietly fueled romance speculation after liking a recent Instagram post by Jim Curtis.

The Friends alum showed support to the hypnotist as she liked his self -motivated video along with a caption, “Repeat these affirmation to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love.”

The caption added, “3 times in the morning, 6 times in the afternoon, 9 times at night before bed.”

In a shared video, Curtis asked his followers to “repeat after me,” adding, “I trust that love can be kind, consistent and true. It’s safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen. I release the pain of the past.”

To note, Aniston pressed the like button on the shared video after it was revealed that they spent Fourth of July weekend together.

As per Dailymail, Aniston and Curtis Curtis stayed at five-star eco-friendly resort Ventana Big Sur, where they put on a ‘cozy’ display,

The Morning Show star exuded charm in a black tank top, which she paired with blue jeans.

She completed her casual look by carrying a brimmed hat and a matching bag for the outing.

On the other hand, Curtis donned a green long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts, and sneakers.

The outlet shared that the pair was spotted while “cuddling up” at the hotel’s restaurant.

Prior to this, Aniston and Curtis enjoyed a yacht party together, further fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.