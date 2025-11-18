The Government of Japan has announced a new US$ 3.5 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts. The Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) will use these funds to procure more than 24 million doses of vaccines to support polio campaigns in 2026.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries globally yet to stop the transmission of poliovirus. So far in 2025, Pakistan has reported a total of 30 cases. In an urgent effort to eradicate the incurable disease, the Government of Pakistan, with support from partners, has developed the National Emergency Action Plan 2025–26 under the Roadmap to Zero, aimed at stopping polio transmission across the country. Each national immunization drive targets over 45 million children under five, supported by more than 400,000 frontline health workers who play a vital role in reaching communities and delivering vaccines.

“This partnership represents more than financial assistance; it reflects solidarity and shared purpose,” said Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication. “Every dose of vaccine and every outreach effort supported through Japan’s contribution brings us closer to a polio-free Pakistan. We are deeply grateful for Japan’s continued confidence in our programme and our frontline workers.”

Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, reaffirmed Japan’s long-term commitment to Pakistan’s health priorities. “Japan has always believed that protecting children from preventable diseases is one of the most important investments in a nation’s future.” he said. “Through this support, we renew our commitment to stand with Pakistan, UNICEF and all partners who continue to work tirelessly toward our shared goal of eradicating polio.”

The newly signed grant will provide critical funding to the PEI for the procurement and delivery of polio vaccines, reinforcing ongoing progress to interrupt the spread of poliovirus and sustain the gains achieved in recent years.

“We appreciate the Government of Pakistan’s strong commitment to ensuring that every child receives the essential polio vaccine,” said Mr. Naoaki Miyata, Chief Representative, JICA Pakistan Office. “Vaccines remain one of the most effective ways to protect children and communities, and we are confident that this support will be used effectively through the dedication of frontline workers and the engagement of parents and communities. We look forward to continued progress toward achieving a polio-free Pakistan.”

The new funding also underscores the importance of strong partnerships in achieving shared global health goals.

“Japan’s support continues to be instrumental in Pakistan’s progress toward ending polio,” said Ms. Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. “This contribution will help ensure that every child, no matter where they live, receives the polio vaccine. We deeply value Japan’s partnership with UNICEF, the Government of Pakistan, and communities across the country to protect children, strengthen health systems, and build a future free of polio.”

The Government of Japan has been a long-standing partner of Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts. Since 1996, Japan has contributed over US$ 245 million in grants and loans through UNICEF to protect millions of children across Pakistan.