Karachi: The last Test match between Pakistan and West Indies saw some happy moments, including Jameel Warrick celebrating by dismissing Sajid Khan.

On the third day of the Test, Pakistan was bundled out for 133 runs in pursuit of a target of 254 runs. The last player to be dismissed by the national team was Sajid Khan, who was clean bowled by West Indies spinner Jameel Warrick. Jameel Warrick celebrated in the same style as Sajid Khan after taking a wicket, the video of which went viral on social media.

While celebrating, the West Indian spinner first showed four fingers to Sajid Khan, then raised one leg and hit his leg while raising the other hand in the air to signal for an out.

After Jameel Warrick took a wicket, Sajid Khan also smiled and went towards the pavilion. Earlier, Sajid Khan had bowled a dangerous ball to Jamil Warricken during the second Test match, which narrowly escaped him, but Sajid Khan showed four fingers to Jamil Warricken on that occasion.

It should be noted that West Indies defeated Pakistan in the second Test to level the series 1-1. The visiting team won a Test match in Pakistan after 35 years.