Rawalpindi: The acquittal petition of PTI founder Imran Khan in the GHQ attack case has been rejected.

According to Express News, Imran Khan had filed a petition in the Anti-Terrorism Court for acquittal in the GHQ attack case, which was heard by Rawalpindi ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

The prosecutor argued against the petition and said that the trial of the case is ongoing in which the testimonies of 12 witnesses have been recorded, it is not appropriate to hear the acquittal petition at this time. The prosecution should be given an opportunity to record testimony.

The prosecutor said that Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal petition was also rejected by the ATC, and the High Court also upheld the trial court’s decision.

Later, the judge rejected Imran Khan’s acquittal petition.