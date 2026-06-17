Pakistan’s information technology sector has crossed another milestone, with exports of the IT sector exceeding $4 billion in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, including $1 billion in remittances from freelancers.

According to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan, exports of IT and IT-related services during July-May of the fiscal year 2025-26 exceeded $4.18 billion, compared to $3.47 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Thus, a significant increase of $709 million has been recorded in the first eleven months of the fiscal year. The exports of the IT sector also include the income of software companies and freelancers produced in Pakistan.

Regarding IT exports, Pakistan Freelancers Association (PEFL) Chairman Ibrahim Amin attributed the increase in IT exports to Pakistan’s young generation and said that more than 99% of the skilled workforce in information technology consists of youth.

Freelancers have played a significant role in the growth of IT exports. Youth living in every town, village and city of Pakistan are earning valuable foreign exchange for themselves and the country through freelancing and have exported more than one billion dollars during the current fiscal year.

He said that the number of freelancers and digital workers in Pakistan is continuously increasing as awareness among students and young professionals about freelancing opportunities and digital skills training is increasing.

According to Ibrahim Amin, the increasing use of artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for Pakistani freelancers and in the coming days, the export earnings of freelancers will increase, and Pakistan’s position in the global digital economy will also be further strengthened.

IT exporter Dr. Noman Saeed said that although Pakistan has the potential to further increase IT exports and earn more foreign exchange, some structural weaknesses are hindering the sector from utilizing its full potential.

He said that the country needs a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the local IT ecosystem and maintain impressive growth in exports. For this, it is necessary to provide modern and desirable digital education to the workforce. Focus should also be placed on accessing new global markets and further strengthening our presence in existing markets.