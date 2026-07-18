At least 14 Palestinians were killed in multiple Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Friday, including eight mourners who died in a drone strike on a funeral procession in central Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

The deadliest attack took place in the Al-Balata market area of the Nuseirat refugee camp, where an Israeli drone struck civilians gathered outside the Ahmad Yassin Mosque before a funeral procession.

Al-Awda Hospital said eight people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in the strike.

Witnesses said mourners had gathered to bury a Palestinian who had been killed in an earlier Israeli attack in the same area.

The Israeli military confirmed carrying out the strike, saying it had targeted a “terrorist cell” in central Gaza.

The military added it was aware of reports that civilians were harmed during the attack and said the incident was under review.

More attacks across Gaza



Elsewhere in the enclave, a 52-year-old woman was killed in Beit Lahia after an Israeli drone reportedly dropped a bomb near Abu Tammam School.

Another Palestinian was killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a gathering in Az-Zawayda in central Gaza.

In al-Sawarha, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, one person was killed after Israeli fire hit a shelter housing displaced families.

The latest attacks bring Friday’s reported death toll across Gaza to at least 14.

Hamas condemns strike



Palestinian group Hamas condemned the attack on the funeral procession, accusing Israel of continuing to violate the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Hamas described the strike as a “heinous crime” and said Israel was continuing to kill civilians despite the truce.

Violence continues despite ceasefire



Although a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been in place for months, hostilities have continued with frequent Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip.

Conflict monitoring group Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) reported this week that Israeli attacks increased during May, recording more than 40 strikes—the highest monthly total since the ceasefire began.

Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that 274 Palestinian children have been killed since the ceasefire took effect, averaging nearly one child per day.

The continuing attacks have raised concerns over the durability of the ceasefire and the prospects for rebuilding Gaza after months of devastating conflict.