Prime Minister Netanyahu, alarmed by the latest attacks by Hezbollah against Israel in Lebanon, has ordered his army to launch a full-scale attack

According to the international news agency, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the army to launch a full-scale counterattack after four Israeli soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Netanyahu openly threatened in his statement on the social media platform X that Hezbollah will pay a heavy price. Attacks on the country’s soldiers and territory will never be tolerated.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu added that our forces will eliminate any threat that hinders the security of the country’s soldiers or citizens. For which the Israeli army will remain in the security zone established in southern Lebanon until needed.

Earlier, an Israeli military spokesman said that four soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedelia Ben Simeon, commander of the 52nd Armored Battalion, were killed in a suspected drone or missile attack in the southern Lebanese region.

According to the Israeli military spokesman, the attack was carried out by Hezbollah, and further investigations are still ongoing. After the attack, several Israeli political leaders called for more severe military operations against Lebanon.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gweir said that Lebanon should be given a strong response and claimed that for every Israeli mother’s tears, a thousand Lebanese mothers should cry.

Another extremist Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, also called for severe attacks on Lebanon, saying that now is the time to speak in the language of fire.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman criticized the government, saying that if Dahiya, a southern Beirut neighborhood, is not targeted despite such a major attack, it would be a failure of the government.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that due to Hezbollah’s continued ceasefire violations, the Israeli army will maintain its presence in the security zone of southern Lebanon.

He added that the army will continue operations to eliminate terrorist threats and military infrastructure from the coastal areas to the Beaufort Hills.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, opposition leader Yair Lapid, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Benny Gantz and other political leaders expressed condolences to the families of the soldiers who died and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Some opposition leaders criticized the government, saying that it is the government’s responsibility to turn military successes into lasting diplomatic solutions so that repeated wars in the border areas do not occur.