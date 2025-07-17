MAJDAL SHAMS, Golan Heights (Reuters) – A convoy of Israeli military vehicles was seen driving into the Syrian side of the Israel-Syria border near the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Thursday following powerful airstrikes on Damascus a day before.The convoy of five vehicles, which included four Humvees – some towing along equipment carriages – and one transport vehicle with troops onboard, drove along a road near the border fence before a gate was opened to allow them to drive into the Syrian side.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Israeli Druze were seen crossing the border in the Golan Heights despite efforts by the Israeli military to stop the stream of men heading by foot and in cars into Syria.Meanwhile in Damascus, powerful airstrikes shook the city on Wednesday, targeting the defence ministry as Israel vowed to destroy Syrian government forces attacking Druze communities in southern Syria and demanded they withdraw.

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Thursday to address the conflict, diplomats said.