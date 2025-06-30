Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that what is happening in Gaza is unacceptable. The top priority at the moment is to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the International News Agency, the Saudi Foreign Minister expressed these views in a conversation with journalists during his visit to Russia.

In response to a question regarding the possible restoration of relations with Israel, the Foreign Minister bluntly said that until an independent Palestinian state is established. Restoration of relations with Israel is not possible.

The Saudi Foreign Minister added that we are seeing that Israeli forces are trampling on the civilians of Gaza. All this is unnecessary and unacceptable in any way. It must stop immediately.

It should be remembered that more than 57,000 Palestinians have been martyred in the brutal bombing of the Israeli army in Gaza since October 7, 2023, half of whom are women and children.

The number of Palestinians injured in Israeli attacks has exceeded 150,000. More than one million citizens have been displaced.