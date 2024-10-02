Tehran: Israel’s threat to respond to Iran’s attacks with more than 200 ballistic missiles raised fears of a nuclear war.

According to the international news organization, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has threatened Iran with serious consequences, but he did not say anything about the time and nature of the counterattack.

However, some officials of the Zionist state have indicated that a retaliatory attack on Iran could target its nuclear facilities or oil reserves.

On the other hand, defense experts and analysts monitoring the situation in the Middle East have expressed fears that Israel may be planning to target Iran’s nuclear plant and weapons. In an extraordinary statement issued today by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, it has been said that steps have been taken to protect the country’s nuclear facilities from any attack.

On this occasion, the importance of this statement of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has increased greatly, and Western countries, including the United States, have come together to prevent a possible nuclear war.