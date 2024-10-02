ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima has said that the IT and telecom sector in the country is developing rapidly and the government is digitizing the economy, society and governance.

According to the Ministry of IT, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatimah was met by Ambassador of Ethiopia Jamal Bakr Abdullah and in this meeting, issues of mutual interest, digitalization and e-governance were discussed.

The Minister of State for IT has said that it is important to increase the relationship between Pakistan and Ethiopia in the IT and telecom sector, Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector is developing rapidly.

He said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, steps are underway for digitization, digitizing the society, economy and governance, the present government is determined to transform Pakistan into a cashless economy.

Shaza Fatima said that they want digital payments to develop in the country, Ethiopia can benefit from Pakistan’s experiences in the field of ICT, Pakistan will provide full support to Ethiopia in terms of digitalization.

The Ethiopian ambassador said that there is a lot of potential in Pakistan’s IT sector, Ethiopia wants to increase cooperation with Pakistan in IT and telecom sector and benefit from Pakistan’s experiences in ICT infrastructure development.