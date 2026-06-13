The French agency responsible for protection against foreign digital interference, Viginum, has suspected that the Israeli company Black Core is interfering in local elections in France, municipal elections in New York, as well as elections in Scotland, Angola and Togo.

According to media reports, this information was also revealed in a report by the French Secretary General for Defense and National Security.

In March 2026, Viginum uncovered a cyber operation called Roc Solis. It was built around a network of websites and social media accounts aimed at discrediting the political party Unbound France as well as several of its candidates in the municipal elections to be held on March 15 and 22, 2026.

The identified network of websites shared common technical characteristics: the same IP address, registration date, image metadata, etc. They were also coordinated and spread through TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook accounts that showed several signs of inauthenticity.