New York’s first newly elected Muslim mayor, Zahran Mamdani, arrived at the White House for a traditional meeting where he presented the Gaza case to Trump.

According to the World News Agency, in a joint interview with journalists, Zahran Mamdani repeated his categorical stance in response to a question that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

In the presence of President Trump, Zahran Mamdani added that Israel is using American taxpayer money to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The newly elected mayor of New York added that many New Yorkers want their tax money to be spent not on wars but on local needs, especially inflation and the provision of basic amenities.

Donald Trump responded to Zahran Mamdani’s response by saying that we both want peace in the Middle East.

It should be remembered that both Trump and Israel have been denying that American money is not being used in the Gaza war.

The first friendly and face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zahran Mamdani came after months of bitter rhetoric.

In the meeting, the two leaders praised each other despite having different political views and expressed their determination to work together for the betterment of New York City.

At the time of the election, 79-year-old Donald Trump had called 34-year-old Zahran Mamdani a crazed leftist, communist and anti-Semite.

However, in the first face-to-face meeting today, while praising Zahran Mamdani’s election victory, he said that we agreed on more things than we thought.

TRUMP: It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind. pic.twitter.com/AJjiRndudf

At one point, reporters asked Zahran Mamdani if ​​he considered Trump a “fascist.” When Mamdani started to answer, Trump interrupted him and said, “Just say yes. It’s easier to say yes than to explain or explain.”

It should be noted that Zahran Mamdani, who was elected as the first Muslim from New York in the recent election, will take the oath of office on January 1, 2026.