By Sardar Khan Niazi

The debate over the recent Israel-Iran war often focuses on military tactics, intelligence successes, and regional power balances. Yet one reality stands above all others: Israel could not have launched, sustained, or defended such a campaign without extensive support from the United States. This is not a statement about Israel’s military competence. Israel possesses one of the most technologically advanced armed forces in the world, sophisticated intelligence capabilities, and a formidable air force. However, a war against Iran presents challenges that extend far beyond Israel’s independent capacity. For decades, Israeli leaders have viewed Iran’s nuclear program as an existential threat. Despite repeated warnings and preparations, Israeli governments hesitated to strike Iran’s most sensitive nuclear facilities without Washington’s backing. Military analysts have long noted that many of Iran’s key installations are deeply buried, geographically dispersed, and protected by extensive air defenses. Some targets require capabilities that only the United States possesses, including specialized bunker-busting munitions and strategic logistical support. Experts have repeatedly argued that an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure would be difficult to execute effectively without American involvement. The war demonstrated that military operations are not only about attacking targets but also about sustaining a campaign. Long-range strikes require intelligence sharing, aerial refueling, advanced munitions, satellite surveillance, and diplomatic cover. The United States has provided Israel with all of these elements over many years. American assistance has helped maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge and enabled operations that would otherwise be significantly more difficult. Equally important was the defensive dimension. Any confrontation with Iran inevitably invites retaliation through missiles, drones, and allied regional groups. Israel’s ability to absorb and intercept large-scale attacks depends heavily on defense systems developed jointly with or supported by the United States. American military assets have frequently played a role in regional missile defense efforts, reducing the risks Israel faces during periods of escalation. Support extends beyond the battlefield. Washington’s diplomatic protection has often shielded Israel from international pressure at critical moments. Whether through its influence in international institutions or its broader regional alliances, the United States provides Israel with strategic space to pursue military objectives that might otherwise carry greater political costs. This reality raises uncomfortable questions for American policymakers. If Washington supplies the weapons, intelligence, financing, and diplomatic backing necessary for military campaigns, can it genuinely claim to be a bystander? Critics argue that American involvement makes the United States a participant, not merely an ally. Supporters counter that assisting Israel is consistent with longstanding security commitments and regional deterrence goals. Regardless of where one stands politically, the facts point to a clear conclusion. The Israel-Iran confrontation was not solely an Israeli undertaking. It unfolded within a framework built and sustained by American military, financial, and diplomatic support. Even analysts sympathetic to Israel’s security concerns acknowledge that Washington’s role has been indispensable. The broader lesson is that Middle Eastern conflicts cannot be understood through national actions alone. Behind every major regional confrontation lies a network of alliances, resources, and strategic partnerships. In the case of the Iran war, the most important of those partnerships was the one between Israel and the United States. To describe the conflict as an Israeli war alone is therefore incomplete. It was, in many respects, a demonstration of how deeply American power remains intertwined with Israel’s military capabilities and regional strategy.