LAHORE :- Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the provincial government has distributed relief cards to 2.8 million citizens, achieving 95% of its target under the Ramazan initiative.

Information Minister stated that the distribution process for the Ramzan Nigahban Package has entered its final phase. According to her, the Punjab government allocated 3 million relief amount cards across various districts, out of which more than 2.8 million cards have already been delivered to citizens.

Azma Bokhari said the government has achieved 95% of its overall goal as more than 90% of beneficiaries have received financial assistance through the Ramazan cards. She added that, in total, citizens have been provided with over 25.29 million units of financial support.

She further mentioned that 422 “Maryam Ke Mehman” free iftar centers are operating across Punjab, where millions of people are receiving daily meals during Ramazan. Food safety teams have been deployed at these centers and cooking facilities to ensure quality standards.

Bokhari said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has set an example by establishing large-scale public iftar arrangements. She added that relief cards were delivered to citizens on a merit basis, directly to their doorsteps.

She also criticized opposition provinces, saying that in areas governed by political rivals, the distribution of Ramazan relief packages lacks transparency and public awareness.