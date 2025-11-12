The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) following the suicide blast at Islamabad Judicial Complex.

According to sources, the FIR has been lodged under No. 10/25 in the name of the state, citing various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The case includes charges of murder, attempted murder, and other serious offenses. The FIR also documents the details of the deceased, injured, the panic caused by the explosion, and damage to vehicles.

Law enforcement agencies have launched investigations into the incident. Forensic teams have been handed the evidence recovered from the blast site for further examination.

The bodies of all victims of the Islamabad Judicial Complex blast have been handed over to their families after post-mortem and formal legal procedures.

According to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) sources, 13 injured individuals are still under treatment, including one in critical condition. A total of 36 injured were admitted to PIMS following the blast. PIMS authorities have also handed over the body of lawyer Zubair Aslam Ghuman to his family.

Authorities stated that yesterday’s blast, a suicide attack targeting a police vehicle outside the courthouse, resulted in the deaths of 12 people, with 36 others injured. Preliminary reports suggest that Afghan and Indian proxies were behind the attack on Islamabad.