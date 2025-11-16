Important revelations came to light during the interrogation of the arrested accomplices of the suicide bomber of G-11 court in Islamabad.

Police sources said that the suicide bomber had previously tried to carry out an explosion at a place in Islamabad. The terrorist had earlier tried to target Islamabad police personnel at 26 Chungi but failed.

According to police sources, the plan was changed after the first attack failed. After the attack failed, the accused would have taken shelter in a rented house in Dhok Paracha.

Police sources said that the police and intelligence agencies reached Golra and then 26 Chungi with the help of cameras.

Sources said that a systematic search and combing operation was conducted in Padhuk Paracha which was successful. The accused had rented a house in Dhok Paracha.

Two days ago, law enforcement agencies, in a joint operation, arrested four members of the Fitnat al-Khawarij terrorist cell involved in the attack on the G-11 Judicial Complex, Islamabad.