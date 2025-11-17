Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will lead Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting being held on 17-18 November, 2025 in Moscow, Russia.

The CHG will be attended by the Heads of Government of Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Vice President of Iran and Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and India, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

In addition to SCO member States, the Heads of Government of Mongolia, Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkmenistan and heads of international / regional organizations including Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Euro Asian Economic Union (EAEU), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) will also be attending the meeting.

In his address to the SCO CHG, the deputy prime minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues as well as ways to strengthen the Organization for the benefit of the SCO region.

The CHG is the second highest decision making institution in the SCO. It provides guidance in the areas of economy, finance, trade, connectivity, commerce, socio-economic cooperation including the budgetary matters of the Organization. The SCO CHG adopts Joint Communiqué, statements and important decisions.

Ishaq Dar will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of other SCO countries on the sidelines of the CHG.