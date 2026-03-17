ISLAMABAD : Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar spoke with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

They exchanged views on the latest developments in the ongoing regional situation and discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

A day earlier, Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the evolving regional situation.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two leaders exchanged views on the current developments in the region and the potential impact of the ongoing conflict.

During the conversation, Ishaq Dar stressed that diplomatic engagement and dialogue are essential for maintaining peace and stability.

Both sides also emphasised the need for continued diplomatic efforts to promote security and stability in the region.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia remain in close consultation regarding the regional situation.