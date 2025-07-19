Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed left for the UK in the same plane.

According to Express News, two important personalities left the federal capital for the UK on British Airways flight BA 2160 that departed from Islamabad.

According to sources, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar are on board the plane and both have left for London.

Both personalities are on the same plane, but there is no possibility of a meeting. Both personalities have left for the UK due to their respective engagements.