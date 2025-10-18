Not long ago, a lookalike of actress Haramani, Dr. Aqdas Tariq, gained a lot of popularity on social media and users were amazed by her resemblance to the actress.

This Pakistani-origin female doctor is based in the UK. She also gives positive advice on child training, care and mental health on Instagram videos.

One such viral video brought her a lot of fame as Hira Mani’s lookalike. Her voice and style of speaking are also very similar to Hira Mani.

In one of her interviews, Dr. Aqdas Tariq revealed in response to a question that before getting fame on social media, she had never thought of acting.

She added that but now my family and I have thought about whether I should go into acting.

Dr. Aqdas said that I think that what Hira Mani is doing is doing a great job and I should also do the same work that is my real job.

She added that therefore I have no intention of replacing Hira Mani. In the future, I will do the same work that I studied for and that I am still practicing.