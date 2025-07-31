TEHRAN : Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day official visit on August 2 (Saturday).Iranian President’s political adviser, Mehdi Sanaei, has stated that the Iranian President will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, chairman Senate, and speaker National Assembly.

He also said that Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen political, economic, religious, and cultural relations between the two countries.He further said that the aim of the visit is also to enhance provincial and border cooperation and to increase trade exchanges beyond the current $3 billion mark.

Pezeshkian will be the second Iranian president to visit Pakistan in the last two years as in April 2024, former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed a few days ago that the Iranian President will soon pay an official visit to Pakistan.