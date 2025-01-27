After 8 years, a high-ranking Iranian government official has visited Afghanistan. According to the International News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Kabul on a visit to Afghanistan, where he was given a warm welcome.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also met with the Prime Minister of the Taliban government. The two leaders discussed the presence of Afghan refugees and the distribution of water.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that they are determined to return 3.5 million Afghan refugees to their homeland.

It should be noted that Iran has not yet officially recognized the Taliban government and this was the first high-level meeting between the two countries.