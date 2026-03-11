Iran’s Sports Minister has announced that Iran will not be able to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, after the US assassinated our Supreme Leader.

According to media reports, Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said that it was not possible for Iran to participate in this global event after the US and Israeli attacks and the ongoing war situation in the region. These attacks targeted a large number of citizens, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.