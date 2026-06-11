President Donald Trump has said that the United States plans to take control of Iran’s key oil export hub, Kharg Island, and other energy facilities in the near future.

US President Donald Trump expressed these views in a statement released on his social media platform Truth Social and also announced that the US military will launch large-scale strikes on Iran starting tonight.

President Trump also expressed his determination that the United States will seize Iran’s key oil and gas infrastructure, including Kharg Island, in the future and take full control of its energy markets.

He added that this strategy will be similar to the way the United States took measures related to the energy sector in Venezuela. Iran’s navy, air force, radar system, air defense and most of its offensive military capabilities have already been destroyed.

It should be noted that Kharg Island is considered the most important center of Iran’s oil exports and a large part of Iran’s crude oil exports reach the world markets through this island.

Experts on Middle East affairs say that if the United States targets this location, it could be a major blow to Iran’s economy, but it will not be that easy and the United States will also have to bear the consequences.

Meanwhile, after this statement by the US President, concern increased in the world markets and an increase in crude oil prices was also recorded because it could affect energy supply in the Middle East.