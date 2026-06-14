Tehran: Iran has not yet made a final decision on the proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) under consideration between Iran and the United States, and the matter is under review at various levels.

According to the Iranian news agency Fars, an informed source close to the negotiating team has said that Tehran has not yet made a final decision regarding signing the proposed agreement with the United States.

According to the report, a detailed review of the political, legal and technical aspects of the agreement is underway at the level of experts and relevant decision-making bodies. Sources say that Iranian authorities are closely examining the potential impacts, national interests and legal requirements of the agreement.

According to the Fars news agency, the responsible bodies are carefully analyzing all aspects of the proposed MoU so that all matters can be clarified before any final decision is made.

On the other hand, various speculations have been emerging in recent days regarding a possible agreement between the United States and Iran, however, no final approval or signing date has been officially announced by Iranian authorities so far.

According to observers, Tehran’s cautious attitude indicates that Iran wants to fully evaluate all political, economic and security aspects of any potential agreement before finalizing it.