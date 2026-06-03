Iran has called on Pakistan to persist with its mediation efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and safeguard a precarious ceasefire, even as US President Donald Trump announced an understanding between Israel and Hezbollah to halt hostilities in Lebanon.

The request came during a telephone conversation on Monday between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, highlighting Islamabad’s growing prominence as a diplomatic bridge between Washington and Tehran, according to Arab News.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Minister Araghchi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in regional diplomacy and urged Islamabad to continue using its good offices to facilitate de-escalation and preserve the ceasefire.

In response, Dar expressed Islamabad’s serious concern over reported ceasefire violations in Lebanon and stressed the need to prevent any breakdown of existing understandings.

The call took place against the backdrop of uncertainty in indirect Iran-US negotiations, with Iranian media reporting that Tehran had suspended dialogues through mediators due to continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

Iran is reportedly demanding an immediate cessation of Israeli actions and withdrawal from newly occupied Lebanese territory before talks can resume.