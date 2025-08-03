ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday backed Iran’s right to acquire nuclear power for peaceful purposes, saying that Islamabad stood by Tehran on this key matter.”Pakistan stands by Iran for the acquisition of peaceful nuclear power,” said PM Shehbaz during a joint presser alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on his maiden two-day visit to the country.

Pakistan’s support comes against the backdrop of international opposition faced by Iran regarding its nuclear programme, which recently became the centre point of its war with Israel.The conflict saw the United States carrying out strikes on multiple nuclear sites in Iran.

After the US and its European allies namely France, Germany and the United Kingdom, agreed to set the end of August as the de facto deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, Tehran has held “frank” nuclear talks with the said European countries a move which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes could eventually lead to the resumption of inspections of nuclear sites in Iran.The European countries, along with China and Russia, are the remaining parties to the 2015 deal — from which the US withdrew in 2018 — which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

A deadline of October 18 is fast approaching when the resolution governing that deal expires.At that point, all UN sanctions on Iran will be lifted unless the “snapback” mechanism is triggered at least 30 days before. This would automatically reimpose those sanctions, which target sectors from hydrocarbons to banking and defence.

Addressing a joint presser with the Iranian president, PM Shehbaz said that discussions were held between the two countries on bilateral relations, geographical and other issues.”Several MoUs have been signed with Iran today. I hope these will take the form of agreements very soon,” the premier said, adding that the two countries have set out a $10 billion trade target.Expanding on Iran’s recent war with Israel, PM Shehbaz condemned the former’s unjustified attack and prayed for those martyred in Iran.