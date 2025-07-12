A man has been hanged in public in Iran for rape and murder. According to Iranian media, the convict was hanged in public at the request of the victim’s family in the northwestern city of Bukhan.

Earlier, the court wrote in its ruling in March that the case had attracted special attention due to its deep impact on public sentiment.

In the Iranian justice system, the victim’s families are made part of the legal process in cases of such crimes and sometimes they also have the option of retribution or forgiveness.

In this case too, the victim’s family not only participated in the judicial process but also demanded a public execution to discourage such brutal defendants.

The judge said that such brutal defendants should be made a lesson. The victim’s parents requested that he be hanged in public.

The court order was implemented today. The victim’s name was not disclosed in compliance with confidentiality principles.

It should be noted that in Iran, defendants in serious cases such as murder or rape are usually publicly executed in squares or squares.

The Iranian government and citizens say that punishments such as public executions are successful in controlling crime in the country.

However, international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have been strongly criticizing the widespread use of the death penalty in Iran.

It should be noted that Iran is the country in the world that carries out the most executions after China, followed by Saudi Arabia.