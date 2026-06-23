US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has fully agreed to a high-level review of its nuclear program in the future, despite protests, and the Strait of Hormuz has also been fully restored.

In a statement released on the social networking website, US President Donald Trump said that if Iran was not ready for a review of its nuclear program, then there would be no further negotiations. Based on this and other important concessions made by Iran, I am ready to allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which will also eliminate the naval blockade.

He said that all ships will remain in place so that if the blockade is restored, it will be easier, but at this time there is absolutely no possibility of that.

Trump said that the frozen Iranian assets released by the US will be used to purchase food and medicine, which will only be from the US and will include corn, wheat and soybeans from great American farmers.

The US President said that Iran desperately needed these things, this is a humanitarian crisis and I feel that it is necessary to help now before it is too late.

The US President said in another statement that 19 million barrels of oil were supplied from the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is a record so far, oil prices are also decreasing and the world is now safer.