The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a statement on the global disruption of internet services.

A statement issued by a PTA spokesperson said that there has been a global disruption in internet services, and the PTA is monitoring the situation of social media platforms X and Cloudflare.

The spokesperson said that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is continuously monitoring the major global outage affecting X (formerly Twitter) and Cloudflare.

The PTA spokesperson said that it is in constant contact with global service providers and local operators in this regard, and the situation will continue to be monitored until the services are fully restored.