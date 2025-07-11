ISLAMABAD –Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, counter-narcotics, and immigration matters.Minister Naqvi received a warm welcome at the UAE Ministry of Interior, where he was presented with a guard of honor. He was introduced to senior UAE officials and engaged in high-level discussions focusing on visa facilitation for Pakistani citizens, especially work visas.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in key areas including security, anti-smuggling efforts, and the use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to tackle emerging security challenges.Speaking during the visit, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of easing the visa policy, stating, “We want Pakistani citizens to come to the UAE with ease. Relaxation in visa policies will bring great relief.” The UAE interior minister assured full support in this regard.

Minister Naqvi also toured the modern policing and operations center of Abu Dhabi Police, where he was briefed on the city’s advanced surveillance and crime-prevention systems. He praised the technological innovations and expressed interest in adopting similar systems in Pakistan.Key officials present included Major General Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Brigadier Engineer Hussain Ahmed, Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, as well as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and other senior diplomats.

Minister Naqvi concluded his visit by calling the UAE-Pakistan brotherly relations a national asset and expressed Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation in all areas, particularly security and public welfare.