Photo-sharing platform Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has announced a test of a new menu bar with a different layout of tabs on Instagram. The new menu bar features dedicated tabs for two of the app’s most popular features: Reels and DMs.

Users who have been selected for the test will have their existing Instagram menu bar replaced with the new layout. In the new layout, the search tab will be replaced with Reels and the search tab will be replaced with Reels. While the tab dedicated to posting new posts will be replaced with a new DMs tab.

Meta’s test includes an option to switch between the two tabs.

The announcement of this test makes it clear that it can take time to get used to such changes, so the new layout is currently kept optional.