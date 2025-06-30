The Indian Deputy Army Chief Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh’s recent statement is nothing short of a stunning confession: an indirect yet unmistakable admission of India’s humiliating military defeat at the hands of Pakistan during the so-called Operation Sindoor. After two months of weaving an absurd web of lies, half-truths and cinematic theatrics, the Indian military leadership has finally exposed its own failure — ironically, through the very propaganda it thought would save face.

Lt. Gen. Singh’s rant about “one against three” — dragging China and Türkiye into the equation — betrays India’s desperation to camouflage its defeat. Instead of acknowledging Pakistan’s superior military strategy, professionalism, and preparedness, India clumsily points fingers at imagined foreign support. But the truth is clear: Pakistan’s valiant armed forces needed neither Chinese intelligence nor Turkish troops to repel Indian aggression. Pakistan has prepared, trained and equipped itself for decades to counter precisely such Indian adventurism — and it did so decisively and alone.

The hypocrisy reeks. India itself imports weapons from France, Russia, Israel, and the US. Yet it absurdly complains when Pakistan uses Chinese equipment — ignoring the global reality of defence trade. Pakistan never blamed France or Russia when Indian jets attacked; it confronted the real culprit: the Indian military, bloated on hubris and fed by Bollywood war fantasies rather than hard-earned professional skill.

Lt. Gen. Singh’s speech confirms what the world already sensed: India suffered a humiliating defeat so complete that even its top generals now scramble for excuses, pleading for sympathy from the West by presenting themselves as victims of an “unfair” fight. The painful truth for India is that Operation Sindoor collapsed against Pakistan’s Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, which showcased our unmatched readiness, precision and unity of command.

India’s jingoistic dream of being a regional bully — the so-called “net security provider” — has turned into a nightmare. Decades of false bravado have given India only fresh enemies and exposed its deep strategic vulnerabilities. In contrast, Pakistan stands today with genuine friends: China, Türkiye and many others who respect our principled diplomacy, resolve, and professionalism.

Let India’s leadership understand: real wars are not won by chest-thumping TV generals or by buying foreign jets. They are won by disciplined, dedicated soldiers guided by strategic clarity and national unity. Pakistan’s armed forces embody this ethos, and the results speak for themselves.

Pakistan continues to seek peace — but let there be no doubt: any future Indian misadventure will meet a swifter, even more decisive response. And next time, Pakistan will not only defend; it will target India’s economic arteries, shaking its false image as an IT hub and economic powerhouse.

India should remember: the truth cannot be hidden forever. Today, even its own generals have spoken it — Pakistan prevailed. And we always will, Insha’Allah.