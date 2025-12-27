H-1B holders stranded in India reflects a collective rejection of India as a homeland by its skilled professionals.

India produces large numbers skilled professionals while simultaneously struggles with governance gaps, infrastructure bottlenecks, uneven public services, and limited high-wage opportunities relative to population size.

For many educated Indians, particularly in technology, medicine, and engineering, migration is driven by cultural alienation, lack of opportunities and increasing religious intolerance in the society.

🔺Comparitively US, Canada and EU offer higher incomes, stronger research ecosystems, more predictable regulatory environments and clearer merit-based career progression.

The description of these individuals as “stranded” acknowledges their preference of other countries over India due to bad policies of Indian Government and resultant decline of Indian economy and civilizational ethos.

Hundreds of millions of Indians who remain in the country are fedup and often express desire to leave.

India also suffers from a chronic aspiration gap, expectations shaped by globalized media collide with slow institutional reform, producing frustration among the urban middle class.

India underperforms relative to the ambitions of its most mobile citizens. Importantly, migration out of India is accelerating and the language of “stranding” reveals an absolute loss of faith in the country’s future