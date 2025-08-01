Islamabad: The Foreign Office spokesperson has said that any Indian claim regarding Operation Mahadev is of no importance to Pakistan.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan rejects the baseless and provocative statements of Indian leaders on Operation Sindoor, such statements reflect the dangerous tendency to escalate conflicts.

He said that India attacked Pakistan without investigation and evidence of the Pahalgam attack, India attacked Pakistan on the night of May 6 and 7, innocent children, women and men were martyred in the Indian attack, Pakistan achieved a brilliant success in neutralizing Indian fighter jets and military targets, which is an undeniable fact.

The spokesperson advised the Indian leadership to acknowledge the losses of its armed forces instead of misleading the Indian people, and accept the role of a third party in implementing the Indo-Pak ceasefire.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan offered India an inquiry into the Pahalgam attack, India did not take advantage of the offer of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for an inquiry, India acted as judge, jury and executioner at the same time.

According to the spokesperson, any claim regarding the so-called Operation Mahadev is of no importance to us, the account given by the Indian Home Minister is fabricated, is it a mere coincidence that the alleged perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack were killed at the beginning of the Lok Sabha debate? Pakistan will give a befitting reply to any possible aggression in the future as well.