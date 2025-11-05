ISLAMABAD: SPECIAL REPORT

The Indian Army, wrongly touted as a disciplined and patriotic institution, it has repeatedly failed to protect its women officers from sexual harassment, assault, and intimidation, revealing deep systemic corruption and a culture of impunity within its ranks.

Important Details

In 2025, a shocking case emerged from the 1 Armoured Division in Patiala, where a woman Major accused a serving Lieutenant Colonel of sexual harassment. Instead of following the law under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), the authorities initiated an internal “inquiry,” bypassing the required Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) process. Reports indicate that all efforts were being made to intimidate the victim to withdraw her complaint, reflecting a blatant disregard for the safety and dignity of women officers. This case is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing trend across India’s armed forces over the last decade:

Captain vs. Senior Colonel, Signal Corps, 2015 – A Captain accused her senior Colonel of sexual harassment. Initial army responses were slow and inadequate, though a committee eventually found prima facie evidence against the senior officer, highlighting systemic delays in accountability.

Major Convicted in General Court Martial, 2021–2025 – A Major was convicted for sexually abusing an 11-year-old domestic worker in his quarters. Despite clear evidence and consistent victim testimony, only after court intervention did justice occur, exposing weaknesses in internal military accountability.

Indian Air Force Woman Officer, Srinagar, 2024 – A female officer reported prolonged harassment, physical assault, and mental torture by a Wing Commander. Despite filing a police case, the accused was granted anticipatory bail, underscoring institutional bias and the hurdles victims face in obtaining justice.

Brigadier Accused by Colonel’s Wife, Meghalaya, 2024–2025 – In Shillong, a Brigadier subjected the wife of a Colonel to harassment, threats, and unwanted advances. Police investigations were initiated, yet no arrests had occurred, exposing delays in enforcement and accountability.

Indore Group Assault Case, Madhya Pradesh, 2024 – Army officers and associates were involved in a mob assault and sexual abuse, further raising questions about safety protocols for officers and their families.

Alleged Cover-ups in Odisha, 2025 – Colonel Amit Kumar accused senior generals and brigadiers of raping his wife. Despite reporting, police allegedly engaged in intimidation, with no FIR or investigation initiated.

Court Martial for Illicit Affairs, Chandigarh, 2025 – A Colonel was dismissed for an affair with another officer’s wife, involving repeated hotel stays and forged documentation. This incident disrupted military discipline and morale, illustrating moral and ethical decay among senior leadership.

Systemic Patterns and Observations

Women officers in the Indian armed forces face harassment not only from their superiors but also within a broader culture of intimidation, silence, and delayed justice.

Military hierarchy and misuse of rank allow perpetrators to evade accountability, while victims are often pressured to retract complaints.

Legal frameworks like the POSH Act are frequently circumvented, and the lack of effective Internal Complaints Committees undermines protections for women.

Civilian judicial oversight is often limited by military jurisdiction and AFSPA provisions, leaving victims without recourse in insurgency-affected regions.

While reporting has increased, meaningful institutional reforms and robust enforcement remain absent, perpetuating a hostile environment for women fighting to serve their nation.

4.These cases, verified through Indian media reports and judicial records from 2015 to 2025, reveal that the Indian Army’s professed values of honor, discipline, and patriotism are undermined by systemic sexual harassment, abuse of power, and institutional negligence. The women officers, who risk their lives defending the nation, are left vulnerable to abuse, highlighting there are no transparent reforms and real accountability within India’s military apparatus.