Rawalpindi: The ISPR has said that the Indian Army Chief’s statement declaring Pakistan a center of terrorism is a classic example of hypocrisy. A senior Indian military officer was caught committing terrorism in Pakistan. The Indian general completely ignored this.

In its statement, it has been said that the ISPR has said that the Indian Army Chief’s statement declaring Pakistan a center of terrorism is not only contrary to the facts but is also another failed attempt to base unjustified accusations on Pakistan under India’s traditional policy. This is a classic example of hypocrisy. This statement is an attempt to divert the world’s attention from the ongoing atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ill-treatment of minorities, and India’s cross-border coercive policies.

According to the ISPR, the Indian general had overseen the worst atrocities on Kashmiris during his deployment in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the past. These misleading statements made for political purposes reflect the politicization of the Indian army. The world is well aware of Indian hate speeches and statements inciting genocide against Muslims.

The ISPR has said that the international community cannot ignore India’s cross-border killings and atrocities and serious human rights violations by Indian security forces on innocent Kashmiris. These atrocities further strengthen the resolve of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, which is recognized in the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

According to the Pakistan Army Public Relations Department, it would be better for the Indian leadership to accept the reality rather than propagandizing a non-existent terrorist structure against Pakistan. The fact that a senior Indian military officer is in Pakistani custody, caught red-handed while planning terrorist acts against innocent civilians in Pakistan, has been completely ignored by the Indian general.

The ISPR has further said that Pakistan strongly rejects such baseless and false statements. The Indian Army leadership is expected to keep in mind the principles of decency, professional conduct and state relations rather than political expediencies.