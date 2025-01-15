Lahore: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that he always says that politicians should not be in jail, the country needs rigged-free elections.

While talking to the media in Lahore, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the first priority is to restore the trust of the people, I am a politician, so I always support negotiations, I do not know about the demands of the PTI, I want the problems to be resolved through negotiations.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that due to the wrong behavior of politicians, today the parliament has become meaningless, the country needs rigged-free elections, the institutions want to form a government of their own choice, which they can drive out with their sticks, but this is an illegitimate desire.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we want to do ideological politics, but the establishment has nothing to do with ideology, they only want to see their authority strong, the constitution has been given, if it is violated, it will become meaningless.

He said that America has fled from this region after being defeated and now it wants to lead Pakistan towards civil war. The government’s writ in the tribal areas has ended, people are leaving their areas and homes. When an area remains under war for a long time and the government’s writ is no longer there, its geographical security is at risk.

The JUI chief said that negotiations were held only between the government and the JUI on the 26th Amendment. If one party can stand firm that we will not compromise on the constitution and human rights, then why can’t the other parties? I have always fought against martial law.