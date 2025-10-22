India has reopened its embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, immediately after the Taliban Foreign Minister’s visit.

According to Indian media, the Ministry of External Affairs has said in a statement that India’s technical mission in Kabul has been upgraded to an embassy.

The statement said that the decision to reopen the embassy in Kabul will come into effect immediately. This will help further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the reopened Indian embassy will fully participate in Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance and capacity building projects, and all this will be done in accordance with the needs and aspirations of the Afghan people.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said that this decision was taken during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India.

It should be recalled that India had closed its embassy since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, but established a technical mission a year later.

The aim of this technical mission was to continue trade, medical assistance and humanitarian activities between India and Afghanistan.

Earlier, about a dozen countries, including China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, have reactivated their embassies in Kabul.

It should be noted that so far only Russia is the only country that has officially recognized the Taliban government.