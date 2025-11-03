ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has said that India is still busy in conspiracies against Pakistan. Pakistan has achieved diplomatic successes all over the world, which are recognized by the whole world.

Addressing a seminar on the topic of “Pakistan’s Diplomatic Achievements” in Islamabad, Attaullah Tarar said that the services of those working on the diplomatic front for Pakistan will always be remembered, the world recognizes that Pakistan’s Foreign Service is the best, our Foreign Service has great traditions of which we are proud.

He said that I am proud that our Foreign Service is carrying forward the traditions well, diplomacy is an art that comes not only from learning but also from experience and hard work, Foreign Service officers have always made Pakistan’s name shine on the world stage.

The Information Minister said that Pakistan has made immense sacrifices against terrorism, Pakistan has suffered the most due to terrorism, Pakistan was falsely accused of promoting terrorism, Pakistan was accused immediately after the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan itself is the biggest victim of terrorism.

Attaullah Tarar said that the Prime Minister offered India an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, friendly countries also supported Pakistan’s position, due to diplomatic efforts, we received full support from the whole world, under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, we defeated a force four times larger than ours.

He said that India has been aggressor as always, India is still busy conspiring against Pakistan, our Coast Guards have arrested a sailor who was spying for India, who told the whole story of being used by Indian agencies to the world.

Attaullah Tarar said that when war was imposed on us, our armed forces gave a befitting reply. Under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, we achieved victory. The role of our Air Force in the war of justice will be written in golden letters.

He said that the launch of the Economic Strategic Framework during the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia is a very important development. Now our goal is to promote foreign investment in the country. Strong ties with Central Asian states and the use of Pakistani ports for trade are our priorities. We have to touch new heights in the economic field and further strengthen economic and trade relations with friendly countries.