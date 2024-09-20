JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the government’s draft of constitutional amendments has been received in the judiciary, the role of the military has been increased by limiting the scope of fundamental rights in the draft, so he refused to support it.

Talking to the media in Multan, he said that the government said that it is withdrawing proposals to extend the tenure of judges and increase the number of judges, but there is a proposal to establish a federal constitutional court. JUI should support us. But we have told them that this is just a title, first draft of the draft will be shown, then we will talk.

He said that the government was not willing to give any kind of draft regarding the establishment of the Constitutional Court, they gave one copy to the People’s Party and finally gave us one copy. The copy given to us is not known whether the new copy has some additions or some clauses have been cut, the government was expecting the House to support them without preparation.

He said that the copy of the draft was reviewed by our lawyers. We are sorry to see the draft. The constitution protects the rights of every citizen, but in this constitutional amendment, an exemption has been given regarding the military, but the scope of the fundamental rights in the draft. The role of the military has been increased by limiting the car, the exception clause has been extended and the human rights chapter in the constitution has been limited.

He said that the draft includes provisions regarding the appointment and transfer of judges which will greatly affect the system. should be transferred or the case should be transferred from one judge to another judge.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the transaction of interests has become the politics of the country, but we did politics for the principles and the nation and rejected all such proposals that were against human rights. was giving

The head of JUI said that there is a concept of Federal Constitutional Court in the Charter of Democracy, which is clearly there, sixty thousand cases of common people are currently pending in the Supreme Court, 2.4 million cases are pending in the courts across the country. It is an argument that there is a constitutional court where constitutional cases go, the government did not have the majority to pass the draft at the time it was given to us and the passage of the passage depended on supporting the JUI but the JUI did. It has been clearly stated that we are not satisfied and unable to pass this draft.

He said that Bilawal came and we both agreed that we should make a draft and that draft should be shared with each other and agreed upon because the work of the Parliament is constitution making, it is ours. We will not tolerate any restrictions on the work, but if the balance of power between the institutions is not maintained, it can also harm the country.

He said that every institution should remain within its scope, which is determined by the constitution. I have seen the days when no one was ready to listen to the army and today I see that the army is in favor of the army. No one is accepting to talk, it is sad for us too. If the institutions work according to their conscience while staying within the limits, then the country will be strong and the people will be confident. To a question, he said that we have started working on the preparation of the draft, which will take 10 days from week to week. Human rights were violated by giving it, so it was not supported.