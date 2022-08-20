An intelligence officer reported that after al-Shabaab terrorists assaulted a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, at least 12 people died as a result of the siege, which police are currently attempting to terminate.On Friday night, two car explosives were used to attack the Hayat Hotel.

After that, the assailants entered the building while firing their weapons, capturing possession.According to Mohammed, an intelligence official who only provided his first name, “So far we have confirmed 12 people, largely civilians, died.”

According to witnesses, the night was punctuated by the sounds of explosives as government forces attempted to retake control of the hotel from the militants.They claimed that the battle had completely destroyed large portions of the hotel.For more than ten years, Al Shabaab has been battling to overthrow the Somali government.

Using a rigorous interpretation of Islamic law, it seeks to impose its own laws.There was no early word on whether any of the MPs or other government officials who frequently frequent the Hayat Hotel were affected by the siege.