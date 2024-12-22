Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Imran Khan was a product of the establishment and now he wants to come to power sitting on the shoulders of America. If any foreign hand comes to the aid of PTI, Pakistan will protect itself.

While holding a press conference in London, Khawaja Asif said that May 9 was the biggest obstacle while urgent decisions were needed on this sensitive issue because attacks were carried out on sensitive places on May 9.

He said that such a challenge did not happen in India either, due to planning and planning, attacks were carried out on defense installations in many places in Pakistan, the crowd was trained, the demand of Imran Khan and others to release the video has now been fulfilled.

The Defense Minister said that the faces of the 25 people who were sentenced have now come to light, now many cases remain, decisions will also come soon for them.

He said that the conviction of the May 9 criminals by the military court is a milestone for Pakistan, which we are crossing and are cleansing politics from those elements who can sacrifice Pakistan for their politics.

Khawaja Asif said that it is a moment of reflection for the entire nation that the issue of challenging the national or homeland defense on political issues or concerns has never occurred in the history of the world.

He said that Imran Khan was a man of the establishment and he has a whole history, General Bajwa has been working on minus Nawaz Sharif, I was also contacted on this issue and I also met him after permission.

The Defense Minister said that the establishment of that time had planned to minus Nawaz Sharif and bring Imran Khan, when Imran Khan was brought to power by sitting on RTS, there was corruption worth thousands and billions of rupees in the Imran government. Imran Khan, his family, and people around him are involved in corruption.

He said that till a few days ago, Imran Khan wanted talks with the establishment, now he is playing committee and shouting in the National Assembly, why are these changes coming, the people can see.

He said that Imran Khan wants to come to power by sitting on the shoulders of America, if any foreign hand comes to his aid, Pakistan knows how to protect itself.

Khawaja Asif said that if Imran Khan were there at the time of the nuclear explosions, he would have kept 5 billion dollars in his pocket and done the country’s bidding.

He announced that he will say all these things in the assembly floor and press conference that Imran Khan was a product of the establishment, while I will also issue a white paper against Imran Khan regarding corruption in other matters including Shaukat Khanum.