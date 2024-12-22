Pakistan’s renowned theatre actor and comedian Naseem Vicky has said that working on the Indian show “Comedy Nights with Kapil” was the biggest mistake of his life.

He recently said this in a podcast hosted by fellow comedian Ahmed Ali Butt, where he spoke openly about his experiences in the Indian industry and the attitude of Pakistani artists.

Naseem Vicky said that after working across the border, he faced more criticism than love or acceptance. He revealed that some artists in the Pakistani industry criticized him instead of appreciating his decision.

Naseem Vicky said, “I am very ashamed that I worked on Comedy Nights with Kapil. I did not get any special benefit from participating in this show, neither in Pakistan nor internationally. On the contrary, I had to hear what I did by going there?”

Naseem Vicky also spoke about the shortcomings of the Pakistani comedy industry. He said that here, theatre and comedy are done without scripts, due to which no new talent is emerging.

“No new star has emerged in the field of comedy in the last 10 years because rehearsals and preparation are not given importance,” he said.