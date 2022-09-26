Imran Ashraf is a multi-talented and versatile actor from Pakistan who has distinguished himself as one of the country’s top actors with his outstanding performances in a number of critically acclaimed dramas and motion pictures.

Imran Ashraf recently opened up about his traumatic childhood experience of being sent to a boarding school in Abbottabad in an interview. “My father enrolled me in boarding school, where I remained until FSC.

As a boarder, I wish to warn parents against enrolling their kids in boarding schools unless there is an absolute necessity because they will be lonely and cry a lot. After attending boarding school, I lost contact with my family.

I can’t put the first night I spent at boarding school into words, Imran Ashraf continued. On the first night of boarding school, a child may cry innumerable tears. At boarding school, you also have a lot of fun and develop a lot of memories, but it’s also sad.