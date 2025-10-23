Lahore: The interim bail of Arob Jatoi, wife of famous YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman alias Dikki Bhai, has been extended.

According to the report, Arob Jatoi, wife of YouTuber Dikki Bhai, appeared in court after her interim bail expired in the case of advertising an illegal gambling app.

During the hearing, the court extended Arob Jatoi’s interim bail until November 6 and directed the investigating officer to submit a comprehensive report on the case to the court at the next hearing.

It should be remembered that Dikki Bhai and his wife Arob Jatoi, along with several YouTubers, are accused of advertising an illegal online gambling app, which resulted in financial loss to citizens.