The year 2025 has proven to be an important year in terms of technology, science and inventions, in which many new inventions and developmental stages in the scientific field were crossed.

The following are some of the inventions and developments in the field of technology that will be the center of attention this year.

1) Modern holographic smartphones

This year, some companies introduced smartphones that had 3D holographic displays, meaning that the images on the phone can appear in space without a touch screen.

2) CRISPR 3.0, an advanced version of genetic editing

CRISPR 3.0 has demonstrated greater ability than ever before in accurately identifying and correcting errors in DNA in trials this year, which has the potential to open new avenues in the treatment of diseases, especially cancer and genetic diseases.

3) Quantum Internet

In 2025, the quantum internet was introduced in practice, which has the ability to transfer data more securely and at a higher speed, especially in terms of transferring financial and defense data. The United Nations has also declared 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology.

4) Robert the Robot (Financial Robot)

This year, Robert the Robot was launched, an AI-powered humanoid financial robot that provides users with investments, financial advice, and financial education. It is considered unique for its human-like interface and financial data-based advice.

5) Quantum Batteries

This year, quantum batteries also made headlines globally in battery technology, which can be charged very quickly in a short time and can be used for a long time, which is no less than a revolution in the battery life of mobile devices and electric vehicles.

6) Lab-grown human organs

In 2025, the production of human organs in the lab was also demonstrated, with 3D bioprinting making it possible to produce human organs such as kidneys, hearts and livers, which can provide transplants to patients without the need for a donor.