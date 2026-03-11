ISLAMABAD: A significant development has come to light before the hearing of the application for suspension of sentence in the 190 million pound case in the Islamabad High Court.

NAB has filed a separate application to declare the suspension of sentence applications of the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi inadmissible.

The application states that the main appeal against the sentence in the case has not been scheduled for hearing, no formal notice has been issued on the appeal against the sentence, the suspension of sentence applications are inadmissible.